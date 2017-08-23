Nigeria loses $1bn annually to medical tourism — Omatseye – Vanguard
|
Nigeria loses $1bn annually to medical tourism — Omatseye
Vanguard
President, Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, HFN, Mrs. Clare Omatseye, yesterday disclosed that a total of one billion dollars is lost annually to medical tourism in Nigeria even as she lamented inadequate investment in the nation's healthcare system.
Medical tourism costing Nigeria $1bn annually- Omatseye
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!