Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UNICEF partners media on improved access to water, sanitation – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

UNICEF partners media on improved access to water, sanitation
The Nation Newspaper
The United Nations Children's Fund(UNICEF) on Thursday called for collaboration between media and government to ensure improved access to water and sanitation by the populace. Mr Geoffrey Njoku, UNICEF Chief Communication Officer, Abuja Office, …
Nigeria: Over 15 Million Nigerians Lack Access to Potable Water – UnicefAllAfrica.com
'57m Nigerians lack access to safe water supply'Daily Trust

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.