Nigeria overnight lending rate drops 12% on liquidity injection









Nigeria’s overnight lending rate dropped to 12 percent on Friday after spiking to almost 100 percent on Wednesday due to a liquidity squeeze as lenders paid for hard currency and treasury bills purchased from the central bank, traders said. Money market rates moderated on Thursday after the state disbursed 224.54 billion naira ($715.10 mln) in…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Nigeria overnight lending rate drops 12% on liquidity injection appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

