Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria overnight lending rate drops on liquidity injection – Reuters

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Nigeria overnight lending rate drops on liquidity injection
Reuters
LAGOS, Aug 25 (Reuters) – Nigeria's overnight lending rate dropped to 12 percent on Friday after spiking to almost 100 percent on Wednesday due to a liquidity squeeze as lenders paid for hard currency and treasury bills purchased from the central bank, …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.