Nigeria Police Force promotes 1,731 teachers

The Nigeria Police Force on Thursday said it had promoted 1,731 teachers out of the 2,200 that wrote the 2016/2017 promotional examination across the federation. Mr Ajao Emmanuel, the Deputy Director, Human Resources, Force Education Headquarters, Abuja, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during the presentation of letters of promotion to beneficiaries in the Lagos Zone. NAN reports that 241 out of the 1,731 teachers from across the country that benefitted from the promotion d were from Lagos Zone comprising schools from Ibadan and Abeokuta.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

