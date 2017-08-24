Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria Police Force promotes 1,731 teachers

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigeria Police Force on Thursday said it had promoted 1,731 teachers out of the 2,200 that wrote the 2016/2017 promotional examination across the federation. Mr Ajao Emmanuel, the Deputy Director, Human Resources, Force Education Headquarters, Abuja, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during the presentation of letters of promotion to beneficiaries in the Lagos Zone. NAN reports that 241 out of the 1,731 teachers from across the country that benefitted from the promotion d were from Lagos Zone comprising schools from Ibadan and Abeokuta.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.