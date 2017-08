Nigeria Police Officer Kills Senior Colleague, Commits Suicide In Ondo State

A policeman identified as Abraham Arowogun attached to the Kajola Divisional Police Station , Kajola town in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State has committed suicide by jumping into a deep well in the police station .

The incident which occurred on Tuesday was still mysterious to other police officers at the divisional police station as well as the people of the community. A police source said Arowogun never suffered from any insanity .

According to the source , the deceased, who was an inspector before his death, has earlier shot one of his senior colleagues , Timothy Aruehi dead . Arowogun shot Aruehi, who was a Divisional Crime Officer , following a disagreement that ensued between them on the issue of money.

The source explained, “ There was an issue that happened between the two officers.

Arowogun was investigating a case and the DCO , Aruehi , discovered that a sum of N 150 , 000 was involved in the case he (Arowogun) was investigating and that Arowogun actually converted that money to his private purse.





“The DCO called him and asked him questions. Why he did what he did ? In the course of interrogating him , he just went out angrily and brought out a gun and shot Timothy dead. ” “After doing that, he knew that what he did was unprofessional and unpardonable in the police force, he just left the scene jumped into a well at the back of the station, ” the source stated.

The corpses of the two policemen were said to have been deposited at the mortuary in the Ondo State General Hospital, Ore. When contacted , the Public Relations Officer of the command , Mr. Femi Joseph , confirmed the incident and said the command had commenced an investigation on the matter.

“ It is an unfortunate incident but we have begun investigation on it, the command is very saddened by the incident and our heart are very heavy, we are doing everything possible to further dig into the matter and also to talk to our officers and men on the need to avert similar occurrence, ” the PPRO stated.