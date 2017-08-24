Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria raises N56 billion at bond auction – TV360

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Nigeria raises N56 billion at bond auction
TV360
Nigeria raised 56.05 billion naira ($178.50 million) at a bond auction on Wednesday, less than half the amount on offer as domestic pension funds and insurance firms cut demand due to low yields, traders said on Thursday. The Debt Management Office …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.