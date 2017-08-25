Pages Navigation Menu

'Nigeria spends $2bn annually on bee importation'

The Punch

'Nigeria spends $2bn annually on bee importation'
The Punch
Experts in apiculture industry in Nigeria have lamented that at least $2bn is spent annually on the importation of bee to beef up the shortfall in local production. The experts said that the national production of honey stood at 38, 000 tonnes annually
