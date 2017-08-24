Nigeria to buy military fighters jet from Russia

Minister Of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, has revealed that Nigeria is considering the purchase of Russian military equipment. Dan-Ali on Thursday said the country was interested in MiG fighters, Yak-130 aircraft, artillery equipment and armoured vehicles. He made this disclosure at the International Army Games 2017 Alabino, Moscow region. According to him, “The Russian equipment that […]

Nigeria to buy military fighters jet from Russia

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

