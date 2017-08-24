Nigerian Airforce plane crashes, kills pilot

An aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Airforce has crashed, killing a pilot who was the only officer on board, a spokesperson has announced. The accident occurred in Kaduna on Thursday, the spokesman for the airforce, Olatokunbo Adesanya, said in a short statement. Mr. Adesanya, an Air Commodore, said the cause of the crash was unknown. […]

