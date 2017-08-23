Nigerian Army monitoring anti-government, anti-military speeches on social media‎ – Spokesman

The Nigerian Army said it will now monitor the social media for anti-government and anti-military speeches. The Director of Defence Information, Major-General John Enenche, told Channels that the move became necessary in the light of troubling activities and misinformation capable of jeopardizing the unity of the country. Major General Enenche, said that the social media […]

Nigerian Army monitoring anti-government, anti-military speeches on social media‎ – Spokesman

