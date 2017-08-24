Nigerian-born Yvonne Orji says she’s proud to be a virgin

Yvonne Orji, the sex-drunk character Molly in HBO series Insecure, is proud to be a 33-year-old virgin, even though she is currently playing the sexy role. The Port Harcourt-born star said she is keeping herself for her husband. “She is keeping it locked. I wasn’t going to hide it just because I’m on TV,” the […]

The post Nigerian-born Yvonne Orji says she’s proud to be a virgin appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

