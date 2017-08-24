Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian investigators probe aircraft crash in São Tomé & Principe

Posted on Aug 24, 2017

A team of accident investigators from Nigeria’s Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has left Lagos for São Tomé and Principe to investigate the recent crash of an A-74 aircraft, which occurred on the West African Island. The Head of the AIB Public Affairs, Mr Tunji Oketunbi, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Lagos on Thursday. Oketunbi explained that the invitation to Nigeria’s AIB came from São Tomé and Principe through the Banjul Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency (BAGAIA), which is an arm of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

