Nigerian music producers are badly treated… we have to fight to get paid, says Kiddominant
TheCable
Ayoola Oladapo Agboola, a music producer better known as Kiddominant, has decried the poor treatment of producers in the entertainment industry. Kiddominant, who produced Davido's hit song 'Fall', said Nigerian producers do not get up to 10 percent of …
Nigerian producers hardly get what they are entitled to – Kiddominant
