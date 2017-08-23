Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Players Make Me Want To Learn Pidgin English – Jamie Vardy

Posted on Aug 23, 2017

Leicester City FC’s footballer, Jamie Vardy, has indicated his interest in learning Pidgin English. The footballer made this known while speaking during a chat with TheCable. Jamie Vardy revealed he has started learning how to speak Pidgin English as perfectly as his Nigerian team mates, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Ahmed Musa. Speaking to TheCable,…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.