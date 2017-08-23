Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Singer, Kiss Daniel Unveils His Multi-million Naira House (Photos)

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Kiss Daniel has consolidated a successful 2017 year with a magnificent mansion erected in Lagos State to lay his head after a stressful time in the music studios.   Kiss Daniel G-Worldwide record label act, kiss Daniel has showed off his new mansion in a new post on Instagram. He shared a video showing some …

The post Nigerian Singer, Kiss Daniel Unveils His Multi-million Naira House (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.