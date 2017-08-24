Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian vessels rot away on high sea – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide

Nigerian vessels rot away on high sea
Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide
Scores of Nigerian vessels are currently lying idle and rotting away on the high sea due to a shortage of cargoes or lack of maintenance. On a tour of the Lagos waters, The Guardian saw many of the ships permanently anchored, and scattered on the high
Ship Owners Hail Implementation of Cabotage ActTHISDAY Newspapers

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.