Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerians Blast Ovation Publisher, Dele Momodu For Displaying 7 Phones

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Ovation publisher, Dele Momodu, took to his social media page in Instagram to post a photo of himself getting a treat but his fans thought otherwise and deemed it fit to blast him online. The publisher shared the photo of himself getting manicure and pedicure coming days after a Psquare group member also shared a…

The post Nigerians Blast Ovation Publisher, Dele Momodu For Displaying 7 Phones appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.