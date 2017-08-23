Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerians Criticize Ovation Mag Boss, Dele Momodu For Using 7 Phones

Posted on Aug 23, 2017

Nigerians no get work again biko nu? What is happening? Nothing goes under the raider on socials again this days. Ovation International publisher, Chief Dele Momodushared went for Spa to give himself a little treat and when the pictures surfaced online, all Nigerians can see is the 7 phones near him.
My brothers and sisters, if he doesn’t have need for these phones, why will he own them? You guys have forgotten that this man in an entertainment guru and in communication too. 
On seeing the photos taken during a pampering session, one follower directly criticized him for having so much phones and he fired back anyway…
