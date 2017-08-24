Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

You can no longer buy jewellery, watch porn with your UBA card – TheCable

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


TheCable

You can no longer buy jewellery, watch porn with your UBA card
TheCable
United Bank for Africa (UBA) says its customers can no longer buy jewellery, bet or watch access pornography sites with the bank's card. In a mail titled “we want you to transact safely”, and sent to customers on Thursday evening, the bank, which is
Nigeria's GT Bank trades off-market deals worth $9.2 mlnReuters
Nigeria to offer liquidity support to boost Islamic bankingTimes of India

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.