Kachikwu: Ageing pipelines reduced crude production in July – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Kachikwu: Ageing pipelines reduced crude production in July
TheCable
Ibe Kachikwu, minister of state for petroleum, says aging pipelines are responsible for the reduced crude oil output recorded in July. The minister made this known on Thursday while speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the $200 million Nigerian …
Oil output in July slightly below 1.8 million bpd – Minister
Kachikwu advocates more funds for local content development
Petroleum Ministry, NCDMB, BOI seal $200m project
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!