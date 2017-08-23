Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s quantum subscriber base, our major attraction – Ngozi Madueke-Dozie – Nigeria Today

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

Nigeria's quantum subscriber base, our major attraction – Ngozi Madueke-Dozie
Nigeria Today
Poised to transform the way Nigerians access content and avert piracy by providing affordable diverse content, iflix has berthed in Nigeria. Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read. The company's country Manager, Ngozi Madueke-Dozie has been …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.