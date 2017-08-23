Nigeria’s quantum subscriber base, our major attraction – Ngozi Madueke-Dozie

By Tare Youdeowei & Ikechukwu Chukwuma

Poised to transform the way Nigerians access content and avert piracy by providing affordable diverse content, iflix has berthed in Nigeria.

The company’s country Manager, Ngozi Madueke-Dozie has been in the communication, entertainment and technology sectors for 12 years and has served as tech expert in various companies, including MTN, Iroko and Bicom of Mtv Base, before porting to iflix. In this interview, she reveals iflix’s blueprint for Nigeria’s teaming 51 million smart phone users.

Excerpts;

Why is iflix in Nigeria?

Nigeria would have up to 75.9 million people online by 2020 and we want to key into that. This nation is pertinent in iflix’s goal to transform the way one billion people view content. Nigeria has a population of 192 million; 135 million of that number is around 30 years of age. Mobile subscribers are at 151 million while, mobile broadband base is 91million with 51million smart phone users. Mobile internet traffic is 76 percent; internet and smart phone penetration are 53 and 30 percent respectively. This is the place to be.

The potential that Nigeria has to offer is existential. Ultimately, Nigeria is existential in iflix’s existence, in terms of our goal in Africa. We are trying to reach a billion people but first of all we need to reach the most populous, we will still get to the less populated countries, but in terms of relevance and importance, we cannot come to Africa without launching in Nigeria or without first being successful in Nigeria.

Most importantly, we are here to feel the pulse of Nigerians, to build Nigerian based content and give the people only what they want.

What is iflix?

We are a leading Subscriber Video on Demand platform founded in Malaysia two years ago. We are now in Nigeria and in partnership with over 200 studios and distributors in the world. Simply put, iflix is an application where you can watch and download movies. With iflix you have access of thousands of content from Hollywood, Bollywood, Nollywood, sports, cartoons, series, you name, we have it. You can access iflix with N800 monthly with the first month being free. Iflix is how we intend to combat piracy by giving people quality, convenient and affordable options from an array of highly diverse content.

How does iflix generate content?

Our goal is to create our own content, which is not only unique to us but it is sought after and subscribers will be more than willing to pay for it. We have sports highlight on the application, we are however looking to get life feeds.

There are movie houses that have movies exclusive to their viewing platform. The truth is that content is king and you will always have to pay for content if you are not generating your own content. Eventually, there will be iflix exclusives.

Nigerians can send content to us by mailing Ali Yakubu, the Content Aquisition Manager at ali@iflix.com or bring it to us on the 1st floor, Workstation, at 7, Ibiyinka Olorunbe Close, Victoria Island, Lagos.

How can iflix be accessed?

First step is to download the application from your mobile store, like Playstoreb for instance. Next step is search and download. After the first month ubscription is N800 per month as opposed to other than charge N1,000 and pay TV which goes for N4,500. Invariably, the average 20 minutes series will cost 25mb, so with 1GB data you can get a full season. We are basically cheaper and we bill in dollars. We have over five million members and five billion minutes of movies streamed since it was launched in 2015.

What are your plans to censor content?

We are talking with religious bodies to get religious content for interested subscribers. We are also following the guidelines of the Nigerian Film and Video Censor Board, NFVCB, to ensure that only content that fits their specifications, are on iflix Nigeria.

Also, iflix has a parental control feature which gives parents the ability to determine the kind of contents their children view. There isthe support section where users can lay their complaints concerning the application, in case of any.

How does the presence of iflix improve employment in Nigeria?

We think beyond our direct employment; thousands of youths, as talent, movie producers and marketers are going to get employed due to the existence of this service in Nigeria. This is because we are offering a safe and far reaching portal that is piracy free and suited for the Nigerian audience.

