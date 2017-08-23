NLC, RATTAWU will partner NUJ to address issues affecting Journalists — Wabba

NIGERIA Labour Congress, NLC, Radio Television and Theatre Art Workers Union, RATTAWU, are ready to partner Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, to ensure that issues affecting Nigerian journalists are addressed. NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, gave the assurance on Tuesday in Abuja during the inauguration of the new executive of Labour Correspondents Association of Nigeria, […]

