Biafra: South east senators meet Nnamdi Kanu, call for caution – NAIJ.COM

The South-East Caucus in the senate has met with Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over what they described as the rising tension in Nigeria. The Punch reports that Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia-South), on Wednesday, …
