Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: South east senators meet Nnamdi Kanu, call for caution – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Biafra: South east senators meet Nnamdi Kanu, call for caution
NAIJ.COM
The South-East Caucus in the senate has met with Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over what they described as the rising tension in Nigeria. The Punch reports that Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia-South), on Wednesday, …
Nnamdi Kanu says IPOB, non-violent, peaceful mass movementDaily Trust
Nigeria: Kanu Tells Buhari to Defeat IPOB With Superior Argument, Not GunsAllAfrica.com
South-east senators meet Nnamdi Kanu, pledge “peaceful and united Nigeria”Premium Times
Daily Post Nigeria –Vanguard –The Punch –Amoré (press release) (blog)
all 33 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.