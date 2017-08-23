NNPC, IOCs plan joint security apparatus to curb oil, gas sabotage – Vanguard
NNPC, IOCs plan joint security apparatus to curb oil, gas sabotage
Vanguard
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is working closely with the international oil companies (IOCs) to deploy a structured and holistic security apparatus to tackle incidence of oil and gas infrastructure sabotage in the country. This was …
NNPC, IOCs to deploy joint security mechanism against sabotage of oil, gas facilities
