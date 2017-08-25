NNPC urges indigenous firms to bid for 30 marginal fields – The Punch
NNPC urges indigenous firms to bid for 30 marginal fields
The Punch
The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr Maikanti Baru, has urged members of the Independent Petroleum Producers Group to participate in the forthcoming bid round for 30 marginal oil fields. A statement by NNPC …
NNPC seeks India partnership in developing health care centers in Nigeria
Nigeria's state national oil company looks India for healthcare diversification
