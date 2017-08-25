Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NNPC urges indigenous firms to bid for 30 marginal fields – The Punch

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

NNPC urges indigenous firms to bid for 30 marginal fields
The Punch
The Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr Maikanti Baru, has urged members of the Independent Petroleum Producers Group to participate in the forthcoming bid round for 30 marginal oil fields. A statement by NNPC …
NNPC to indigenous firms: Bid for 30 marginal fieldsThe Nation Newspaper
NNPC seeks India partnership in developing health care centers in NigeriaTV360
Nigeria's state national oil company looks India for healthcare diversificationNaija247news

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.