No Amount of Hatred Will Erase Buhari’s Achievements – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and culture, Lai Mohammed ‎has claimed that no amount of hatred will erase the tremendous achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The minister made the observation at the opening of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) annual lecture and 25th anniversary of creation of the commission.

The minister said it was as a result of the efficient leadership of Buhari that Nigeria had not witnessed economic and social crisis like other oil dependent nations.

“A country that has consistently produced more oil than Nigeria, despite having about one sixth of the Nigerian population, is today embroiled in the worst economic crisis in its history,” he said.

“There is shortage of food, medicine and everything, and there is hyper-inflation.

“With Nigeria being affected by the same downturn in oil prices, coupled with years of monumental mismanagement of the country’s economy and the mindless and maddening looting of its treasury by rapacious public officials, why is Nigeria not in similar crisis as the country in question?

Minister of Information and culture, Lai Mohammed ‎has claimed that no amount of hatred will erase the tremendous achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The minister made the observation at the opening of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) annual lecture and 25th anniversary of creation of the commission.

The minister said it was as a result of the efficient leadership of Buhari that Nigeria had not witnessed economic and social crisis like other oil dependent nations.

“A country that has consistently produced more oil than Nigeria, despite having about one sixth of the Nigerian population, is today embroiled in the worst economic crisis in its history,” he said.

“There is shortage of food, medicine and everything, and there is hyper-inflation.

“With Nigeria being affected by the same downturn in oil prices, coupled with years of monumental mismanagement of the country’s economy and the mindless and maddening looting of its treasury by rapacious public officials, why is Nigeria not in similar crisis as the country in question?

“My answer is simple: Because Nigeria has a President like Muhammadu Buhari!

“Does anyone remember the scandalous fuel subsidies that failed to deliver fuel to filling stations? What about the fertiliser subsidies that never guaranteed the availability of fertiliser to farmers? Today, fuel queues are gone with the phantom fuel subsidies,” he added.

“Also, thanks to the resuscitation of 11 of the country’s moribund fertiliser blending plants, fertiliser is now available to farmers nationwide.

“In fact, 6 million bags of fertilisers have been delivered at 30 per cent below the market price, 50,000 jobs created and N50 billion saved with the stopping of fertiliser subsidy,”‎ he said.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post No Amount of Hatred Will Erase Buhari’s Achievements – Lai Mohammed appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

