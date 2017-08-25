No Music Day: Group to protest copyright thefts – Information Nigeria
Information Nigeria
No Music Day: Group to protest copyright thefts
Information Nigeria
No Music Day is an annual event introduced by Scottish musician, Bill Drummond, who was anxious to draw public attention to what he perceived as the cheapening of music around the world. The artiste, according to reports, had at one point in his career …
Nigeria to host No Music Day in September
