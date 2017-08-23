No outbreak of Lassa fever in Kwara – Commissioner

The Kwara State Government has dismissed reports of an alleged outbreak of Lassa fever in the state. The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Alhaji Babatunde Ajeigbe, however told newsmen in Ilorin on Wednesday that only two isolated cases were recorded. Ajeigbe spoke on the outcome of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

