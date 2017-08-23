No outbreak of Lassa fever in Kwara – Commissioner

The Kwara State Government has dismissed reports of an alleged outbreak of Lassa fever in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Alhaji Babatunde Ajeigbe, however told newsmen in Ilorin on Wednesday that only two isolated cases were recorded.

Ajeigbe spoke on the outcome of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting.

He said there was a reported case of the disease in Babanla, Ifelodun Local Government Area, which prompted the state government to send sample of those in contact with the victim.

“We sent sample of eight people for testing, one of the samples, incidentally the father of the boy also tested positive to Lassa fever,” Ajeigbe said.

He therefore assured the people of the state not to panic as there was no cause for alarm because the government was up to the task.

“This is not an outbreak, but two cases of Lassa fever. We all know the difference between an outbreak and just having one or two cases of Lassa fever.

“We need to state that there is no cause for panic because His Excellency has approved protective equipment and other medical supplies.

“The Directorate of Public Health from the Ministry of Health are on top of the situation,” the commissioner added.

According to him, the state government is also using its extension workers to ensure that they tackle any reported case.

He said that the government has approved the General Hospitals in Omu Aran, Oke Ode, Ajase-Ipo and the medical centre in Babanla as treatment centres.

Ajeigbbe added that the governor has approved the renovation of the indoor sports hall of the Ilorin Stadium at the cost of N925.3 million.

Also speaking at the briefing, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Media, Dr Muideen Akorede, said 400 certificate forgers were uncovered among workers from both the state and local governments.

He said that the SEC has decided to deal with the culprits in line with the civil service rules.

Akorede added that the state government has advised any worker guilty of certificate forgery, but were yet to be identified to bow out of the service before they fished out.

The aide said that the government was determined to end any form of fraud in the civil service.

