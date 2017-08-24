No SegWit Bump? Bitcoin Price Shrugs Off Upgrade with Sideways Trading
Bitcoin prices were largely flat on the day’s trading, suggesting bitcoin’s biggest-ever technical change was already priced in.
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!