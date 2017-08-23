Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nollywood Actor Alexx Ekubo Wows In Female Hairstyle (Photo)

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Alexx Ekubo is a Nigerian actor and model. He was first runner up at the 2010 Mr Nigeria contest.

He won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award at the 2013 Best of Nollywood Awards for his role in the Weekend Getaway. As he captured the picture on his IG handle “If I was Female what would be my name? Lol”

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post Nollywood Actor Alexx Ekubo Wows In Female Hairstyle (Photo) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.