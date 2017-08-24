Pages Navigation Menu

Nollywood Actor Picks Anambra Governorship Nomination Form | Photos

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Son of legendary actor, Pete Edochie, who will run against incumbent governor Willie Obiano, among others on November 18, has picked up his nomination form to run for the Anambra governorship election. Yul Edochie Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie‎, has on Wednesday, picked up his nomination form to run for the Anambra governorship election on …

