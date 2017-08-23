Pages Navigation Menu

Actress Eucharia Anunobi’s loses 15-year-old son – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Aug 23, 2017


Actress Eucharia Anunobi's loses 15-year-old son
Popular Nollywood actress and Evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi, is currently mourning the death of her only child, 15-year-old Raymond Ekwu. Raymond who she had by her ex-husband, Charles Ekwu, in 2002, has been with Sickle Cell Anemia from birth.
