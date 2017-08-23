Nollywood Actress, Eucharia Anunobi Loses Her 15yrs Old Son To Sickle Cell Anemia
Raymond Ekwu, the 15-year old son of Nollywood actress and Evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi is died. Raymond who she had by her ex-husband, Charles Ekwu, in 2002, has been with Sickle Cell Anemia from birth.
He died from complications associated with the disease on Monday 21st August, 2017
May his soul rest in peace Amen.
