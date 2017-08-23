Nollywood Actress Eucharia Anunobi Loses her Only Child

Nollywood Actress,Eucharia Anunobi has reportedly lost her only son to sickle cell Anemia on Monday, August 21st. Raymond was born in 2002 by Eucharia and her former husband, Charles Ekwu. Charles according to Eucharia abandoned home leaving her with their only child, while she was outside Lagos shooting. It will be recalled that the Actress…

The post Nollywood Actress Eucharia Anunobi Loses her Only Child appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

