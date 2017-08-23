Nollywood Actress, Rukky Sanda Flaunts Luscious Thighs In Birthday Photos
Rukky Sanda is currently celebrating her over 3 decades on earth and the stylish actress has uploaded sensual photos to mark the day. Actress, Rukky Sanda who turned a year older today, shared lovely photos to mark it. The movie producer and fashionista is currently 33 and she is single. She was born Rukayat Akinsanya, …
The post Nollywood Actress, Rukky Sanda Flaunts Luscious Thighs In Birthday Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!