Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rukky Sanda celebrates birthday with Denim-Themed Birthday Shoot – P.M. News

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


P.M. News

Rukky Sanda celebrates birthday with Denim-Themed Birthday Shoot
P.M. News
The pretty light-skinned actress who came into the movie industry in the year 2004 while in school, Lagos State University, for her birthday treated herself to a demure and chic denim-themed birthday shoot. The birthday girl took to Instagram to
Nollywood actress Rukky Sanda stuns in new birthday photosNAIJ.COM

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.