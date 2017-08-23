Nollywood Actrress Goes N*de on Social Media | Photos

Nollywood actress, Rosaline Meurer has courted yet another controversy after releasing her n*de photos on Snapchat. Nigerian actress, Rosaline Meurer who is alleged to have crashed the marriage of Tonto Dikeh has taken her fans by surprise after sharing her n*de photos on social media. The s*xy shots has left many of her fans drooling. …

The post Nollywood Actrress Goes N*de on Social Media | Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

