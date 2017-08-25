Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Northern Youth suspend October 1 Quit Notice to Igbos

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, has suspended the October 1 ultimatum it gave Igbos to leave the North. The youths had issued the order after a meeting where they issued the Kaduna declaration. The decision to rescind the quit notice was announced at a press briefing held at Transcorp Hilton hotel, Abuja on Thursday. The […]

The post Northern Youth suspend October 1 Quit Notice to Igbos appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.