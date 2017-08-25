Northern Youth suspend October 1 Quit Notice to Igbos

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, has suspended the October 1 ultimatum it gave Igbos to leave the North. The youths had issued the order after a meeting where they issued the Kaduna declaration. The decision to rescind the quit notice was announced at a press briefing held at Transcorp Hilton hotel, Abuja on Thursday. The […]

