NPF: Commission For Police Promotes 6,455 Senior Officers

The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of 6,455 senior police officers recommended by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris. In a statement on Tuesday, spokesman of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani said;

“The commission has also returned to the IGP all recommendations pertaining to special promotions as its special committee investigating the issues arising from it has since began sitting.”

He said CP Hilda Ibifuro-Harrison was promoted to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) while two deputy commissioners of police, Ajani Olasupo Babatunde and Olukola Taira Shina, were promoted to the rank of commissioners.

He added that 47 superintendents were elevated to chief superintendents of police and 498 deputy superintendents of police promoted to the superintendents of police. He said 5,907 inspectors were also promoted to assistant superintendents of police, ASP II.

Deputy commissioners of police Mohimi D. Edgal and Aji Ali Janga were appointed acting commissioners of police.