NPFL: Sunshine won’t go down, says Raji – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
NPFL: Sunshine won't go down, says Raji
The Punch
Nigeria Professional Football League veteran Nojeem Raji is hopeful that his club Sunshine Stars will keep their place in the top division despite having relegation worries. Sunshine Stars are among nine clubs still sitting precariously just above the …
2017 Aiteo Cup: Sunshine Stars vs Nasarawa United headlines Round of 32
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!