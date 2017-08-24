NSCDC arrests ex-soldier for allegedly defrauding pastor, others

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Nasarawa State has arrested an ex-soldier for allegedly defrauding a pastor and 27 job seekers of N4.3 million. Mr Lawan Bashir-Kano, the NSCDC Commandant in the state, told newsmen on Thursday in Lafia that the suspect was arrested in Doma on Monday following complaints by the victims.

