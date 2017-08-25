NSE Moves 422.45m Shares Worth N3.25bn

Volume of shares traded on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday improved by 77.38 per cent as 422.45 million shares worth N3.25 billion were traded in 3,618 deals.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was against 238.16 million shares valued at N5.49 billion traded in 4,162 deals on Thursday.

Unity Kapital was the most active stock, accounting for 231.41 million shares worth N115.71 million.

Access Bank had a turnover of 39.82 million shares valued at N403.34 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 17.15 million shares worth N22.35 million.

Guaranty Trust Bank sold 11.94 million shares valued at N485.67 million, while Diamond Bank traded 9.55 million shares worth N11.52 million.

The All-Share Index appreciation marginally by 70.60 points or 0.19 per cent to close at 36,646.46 against 36,575.86 achieved on Thursday.

Similarly, the market capitalisation, which opened at N12.606 trillion, rose by N25 billion or 0.20 per cent to close at N12.631 trillion.

International Breweries posted the highest price gain to lead the losers’ table, appreciating by N2.50 to close at N37 per share.

Nigerian Breweries came second with N2 to close at N190, while Stanbic IBTC grew by N1.49 per share to close N40 per share.

Flour Mills appreciated by N1.42 to close at N29.94, while Dangote Sugar rose by 60k to close At N13.65 per share.

On the other hand, Mobil Oil recorded the highest price loss for the day to lead the price losers’ chart, dropping N10.57 to close at N292.55 per share.

Unilever trailed with a loss of N1.50 to close at N41.30, while Dangote Cement shed 56k to close at N216 per share.

NASCON lost 50k to close at N13, while Guinness also dipped by 50k to close at N81.50 per share. (NAN)

The post NSE Moves 422.45m Shares Worth N3.25bn appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

