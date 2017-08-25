NSE’s All-share index plummets by 0.3%

Following price losses incurred by major highly capitalised stocks, trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed on a downturn yesterday, causing the All-share index to plummet by 1.3 per cent.

Yesterday, 25 stocks depreciated in price, compared to 19 that constituted the gainers chart.

Specifically, Total Oil emerged the day’s highest price loser with 11.20 kobo to close at N216.80 per share, while Mobil 0il followed with 10.69 kobo to close at N202.12 per share. Dangote Cement dropped 8.34 kobo to close at N216.56 per share. Presco lost 3.59 kobo to close at N3.59 per share.

Guinness depreciated by 2.50 kobo to close at N2.50 per share. Unilever shed 2.20 kobo to close at N42.80 per share. MRS lost 1.78 kobo to close at N33.66 per share. Conoil dropped by 1.52 kobo to close at N29.07 per share.

PZ Cussons depreciated by 1.28 kobo to close N25.65 per share. CAP also lost 0.50 kobo to close at N34.00 per share.

On the other hand, Nigerian Breweries led others on the gainers chart with 2.98 kobo to close at N188.00 per share while Union Bank followed with 0.29 kobo to close at N6.00 per share. United Bank for Africa added 0.21 kobo to close at N9.71 per share.

Dangote Sugar gained 0.05 per cent to close at N13.05 per share. Neimeth appreciated by 0.04 kobo to close at N0.83 per share. AIICO insurance, Skye Bank, NEM, Sterling Bank, C and I Leasing, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company, and Nestle garnered 0.02 kobo to close at N0.57, N0.64, N1.02, N1.06, 1.10, N3.45, and N1,220.02 per share respectively.

Ecobank TransNational Incorporated added 0.01 kobo to close at N18.00 per share. UAC-Properties also gained 0.01 kobo to close at N3.00 per share.

Consequently, the market capitalisation of listed equities dropped by N167 billion from N12773 trillion achieved on Wednesday to N12,606 trillion.

Also, the All-share index depreciated by 483 points or 1.3 per cent, from 37,059.21 to 36,575.86.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

