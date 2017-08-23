Oba Ewuare becomes Chairman of TROMPCOM

The Omo’ N’Oba N’Edo Uku-Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, has been nominated as Chairman of the Committee of Traditional Rulers of Oil, Mineral Producing States (TROMPCOM).

The Patron of TROMPCOM and Amanayabo of Brass in Bayelsa, His Royal Highness, Alfred Diete-Spiff, announced this in Benin on Wednesday when he paid a courtesy visit to Oba Ewuare in his palace in Benin.

TROMPCOM comprises of Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Imo, Abia, Ondo, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.

Diete-Spiff said that the body was established to address problems posed by oil exploration and gas flaring in the area.

He assured that TROMPCOM would bring succour to the people of the oil producing states, whose environment had been devastated by oil exploration, exploitation and gas flaring.

The Amanayabo said that the chairmanship of the body would be held in rotation, every two years.

He added that it was now the turn of Edo to chairman the body, hence he decided to come personally to plead with Oba Ewuare to honour them by accepting the chairmanship.

The Amanayabo also said that if the people of the oil producing states are impacted on positively, unemployment and youth restiveness in the area would be taken care of.

Oba Ewuare expressed gratitude to the Amanayabo for the invitation extended to him to assume the chairmanship of TROMPCOM.

The Oba said he has accepted to take the responsibility and prayed God and the ancestors to grant him the wisdom and good health to do his best to justify the confidence reposed in him.

Oba Ewuare, however, called for the effective utilisation of the nation’s abundant gas resources, instead of flaring it to cause environmental and health hazards for the people.

The Benin Monarch used the opportunity to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari back home and thanked God for his quick recovery.

The Oba said that he would soon embark on a nationwide thank you tour, beginning with a visit to President Buhari in Abuja.

He added that he would then visit traditional rulers in the South-South and other parts of the country.

The post Oba Ewuare becomes Chairman of TROMPCOM appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

