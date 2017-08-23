Obasanjo And Tony Elumelu Visits The Scene Of The Deadly Mudslide Which Claimed 100s Of Lives In Freetown (Photos)

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has visited the scene of the deadly mudslide which claimed hundreds of lives in Freetown on Monday 14 August. President Obasanjo is in the country to show solidarity with the Government and people of Sierra Leone and sympathize with the victims of the tragedy.

He also visited the Connaught Hospital to sympathize with victims of the flooding.He was joined on the tour by his host President Ernest Bai Koroma and Tony Elumelu, Chairman of United Bank for Africa and Founder Tony Elumelu Foundation.

The post Obasanjo And Tony Elumelu Visits The Scene Of The Deadly Mudslide Which Claimed 100s Of Lives In Freetown (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

