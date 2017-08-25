Obisia: Lucky Mayweather Is No Legend, I’m Not Interested In McGregor Fight

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian boxing legend, Obisia Nwakpa, had declared that he does not rate undefeated American professional boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr as one of boxing greats, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Obisia stated this ahead of Mayweather’s fight against current UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor from Republic of Ireland on Saturday, August 26.

The fight dubbed “The Money Fight” will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, United States of America.

Nwakpa, 62, who won Nigerian lightweight title, African Boxing Union light welterweight title, and Commonwealth lightweight titles, stated that undefeated eleven-time, five-division world champion Mayweather does not impress him as a boxer.

“I personally look at Mayweather as someone who has been fortunate to achieve what he has been able to achieve but not that he is too good,” the 1973 All Africa Games and 1974 British Commonwealth Games gold medal winner told C ompletesportsnigeria.com

“If we are talking about the star boxers, people like Sugar Ray Leonard and other boxers during his time, Mayweather does not come close.

“One thing we’ve just noticed about him is that he is a very lucky person. And I must confess boxing has been devalued a lot. The technical side of boxing is going down. I don’t see any skill in him that makes him what he is today.

“Those who demonstrated true boxing have already left the game. But for him, he never for once impressed me with his style or skill.”

And on Mayweather’s fight against McGregor, Team Nigeria boxing coach Nwakpa said:

“Let us see what will happen between him and Mcgregor but honestly speaking I’m not that interested.”

