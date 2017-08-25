Odogunyan, Ikorodu flood, a reminder on Importance of Taking care of our Environment

A BellaNaijarian sent in these photos of a flooded Odogunyan, Ikorodu, highlighting the flood issue regularly experienced in Nigeria. Although these photos are from Ikorodu, they echo the reality of Nigerians across the country. It’s no news at this point that, in Nigeria, when it rains, our streets, and sometimes even our homes, end up […]

The post Odogunyan, Ikorodu flood, a reminder on Importance of Taking care of our Environment appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

