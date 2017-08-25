Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Odogunyan, Ikorodu flood, a reminder on Importance of Taking care of our Environment

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A BellaNaijarian sent in these photos of a flooded Odogunyan, Ikorodu, highlighting the flood issue regularly experienced in Nigeria. Although these photos are from Ikorodu, they echo the reality of Nigerians across the country. It’s no news at this point that, in Nigeria, when it rains, our streets, and sometimes even our homes, end up […]

The post Odogunyan, Ikorodu flood, a reminder on Importance of Taking care of our Environment appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.